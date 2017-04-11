Chris Vivlamore: The Hawks have promoted Malik Rose to general manager of D-League’s Erie BayHawks.
April 11, 2017 | 12:29 pm EDT Update
Matt Bonner: Now, as someone who played for Coach Pop for the last 10 years … let me put that into a little perspective. The Spurs’ system is predicated on one of Pop’s favorite sayings: “Good to great.” Translation: Always pass up a merely good shot, or a merely good play, for a great one. Basically — move the ball, make the extra pass, and be unselfish. And since there’s so little ball domination in that system … it makes it pretty impossible for any one player to put up a huge scoring average. Even Tim Duncan — arguably the greatest power forward to ever play the game — never had a season in which he averaged 25.7. And that’s really all you need to know. To me, 25.7 points per game in the Spurs system … that’s like 30 plus on almost any other team.
Matt Bonner: As any sandwich lover knows, a great sandwich lives or dies by its bread. And as any NBA fan knows, defense wins championships. And Kawhi is the best defender in the NBA. This year, to be honest, it’s not even really that close. Kawhi has it all. He’s got the physical attributes — long arms, big hands, strength and quickness. He’s got the mental attributes — an off-the-charts basketball IQ, a next-level understanding of angles, the best sense of anticipation I’ve ever seen. He’s got the work ethic — the drive to absolutely work his butt off, night in and night out, to lock down his man. And he’s got the clutch gene — he quite literally wins games in the fourth quarter on the defensive end.
Todd Archer: If you wondered what Tony Romo looks like in a Mavericks uniform, here it is. The Mavs took a team photo before their shootaround that will Include at least one picture with Romo.
Earl K. Sneed: Tony Romo: “When coach called and Dirk texted, I think it’s a no-brainer to say yes. For me, it’s a huge honor.” #DALvsDEN
Who needs a knife to cut up the halftime apple slices? Lance Stephenson, who is having so much fun being back with the Pacers, demonstrated for Kevin Seraphin’s social media accounts his ability to break open an apple with his hands.
Anthony, a longtime soccer fan, said he had observed how the game had grown in recent years, particularly among youths. So when he learned of the opportunity to start a new club, he saw potential: to build something of his own and to contribute to a community that is important to him. “He wanted to bring something back to Puerto Rico,” said Adrian Whitbread, the club’s coach. “There was a void.”
“This is a long-term investment,” Anthony said last week. “It’s not something that I’m looking at as a get-rich-quick type of thing.” Asked how much money he had poured into the team, Anthony said, “That’s undisclosed.” Anthony covers the club’s losses, said Payne, who added that one of his goals was to see the club double its average home attendance, to 8,000 from about 4,000 a game last season. Ticket prices range from about $8 to $50. (Anthony wanted to sell them for $5 apiece before Payne intervened.)