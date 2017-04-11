The Atlanta Hawks have appointed Malik Rose as general manager of their NBA Development League affiliate in Erie, Pennsylvania, beginning next season. Rose also will maintain his duties as manager of basketball operations for the Hawks, who made the announcement Tuesday. The Hawks’ new D-League franchise will play in Erie the next two seasons before relocating in 2019 to a 3,500-seat arena that will be built in College Park , adjacent to Atlanta’s airport and only about 10 miles from Philips Arena.
April 11, 2017 | 3:36 pm EDT Update
Anthony has a no-trade clause. But the Knicks and Anthony have been on the road to a divorce for the last couple of months. Team president Phil Jackson tried to move Anthony before the Feb. 23 trade deadline, and took shots at him in an interview with CBSSports.com and on Twitter. Anthony appears worn down by the losing and how Jackson has alienated him.
Anthony will have missed seven of the last 11 games with what the Knicks (30-51) called knee and back issues. He’s also granted fewer interviews with the media. Later this week, Anthony will have his exit meeting with Jackson, Hornacek and general manager Steve Mills. Anthony said “the chips will be on the table.”
“I’m sure a lot of things will be discussed,” Hornacek said. “That’s something I can’t predict what’s going to happen in that meeting, or what we talk about. Obviously we’ll talk about the season, going forward, what’s going to happen. It’ll be about that.”
Hornacek said it could work with Anthony returning if he acted more as a veteran leader and the younger players didn’t rely on him too much. But that might not be a role Anthony wants. “It could be beneficial,” Hornacek said. “If a veteran guy with young players, the leadership, the knowledge of the game, they’re going to help in that respect – it could be a positive. It’s a negative if your young guys rely on the veteran to do everything and they don’t move forward. That’s the bad part of it. However it shakes out, if Carmelo is back in that veteran leadership role he’s really got to take to it and help the young guys. We will have a lot of young guys who will be out there.”
When Hornacek was asked how Anthony did this year in that role, he said it was “good at times” and he “helped our young guys some.” Hornacek had some praise for Anthony and how he played, but it was hardly a ringing endorsement. “I think he played more games than I probably anticipated, knowing that he was getting older, with his knee,” he said. “He did a lot of good things. Obviously he can score the ball. He can put it in the hole. He’s a guy along with Derrick [Rose] that late games, veteran guys, that you can go to. They came through sometimes. I thought it’s kind of what we expected. Defensively, he was in the right spot a lot of times. As you get older – he’s got good reactions – but getting back out to somebody, I think our whole team struggled with that this year. We didn’t close out hard enough on a lot of guys. So it’s some things we need to improve on.”