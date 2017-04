Brandon Jennings: Voters … you do what you want, though. Recognize or ignore the excellence. Pick my guy or don’t. But I’ll leave you with some highly valuable final advice — and it’s something that I’ve learned from almost a full decade of experience: Snubbing the kid from Raleigh? It’s a bad idea. Lotta people are going to be “learning” the name John Wall these playoffs. Doubt any of ’em forget it.