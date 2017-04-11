Chris Vivlamore: Thabo Sefolosha will be active for Hawks tonight, won’t start. DeAndre Bembry and Ryan Kelly are inactives
April 11, 2017 | 7:21 pm EDT Update
Sacramento Kings center Kostas Koufos is undecided on whether he will represent Greece at this summer’s Eurobasket. Speaking to Greek outlet Cosmote, Koufos admitted that he had not thought about his summer plans with the national side.
Anthony Slater: Damian Jones — who recently won D-League player of the month — recalled by the Warriors. I’d expect big minutes for him tomorrow.
Brandon Jennings: John With the Shades is my MVP. Personally, I think the résumé speaks for itself: lethal scorer AND lethal defender. Leader of the team that has probably most outplayed its expectations this season. And, on any given night — the best point guard in the world.
Brandon Jennings: Voters … you do what you want, though. Recognize or ignore the excellence. Pick my guy or don’t. But I’ll leave you with some highly valuable final advice — and it’s something that I’ve learned from almost a full decade of experience: Snubbing the kid from Raleigh? It’s a bad idea. Lotta people are going to be “learning” the name John Wall these playoffs. Doubt any of ’em forget it.
“We have a good enough nucleus that we should be good for a long time. This could be a good run,” Brooks said later that morning. “John and Brad should be better next year than this year, and then the next year after that they should be [even] better.” Better in two years than they were this season — when Wall, 26, was an All-Star, and Beal, 23, probably should have been? “They better be,” Brooks said. “And if they’re not, it’s my fault.”
At every step — starting with his rookie season with the Sixers — he figured he had found a permanent home. “Maybe I was a little naive, but I thought that seven times” he said. “And as a coach, I wanted Oklahoma City to be my last team. But very rarely do you have a Jerry Sloan career in coaching. You’re going to do the best you can, and hopefully it works out and you stay there a long time.”
Scott Brooks: “But this — I’d like this to be my last job. I know that’s probably being a little high schoolish in my thinking, but that’s how I’ve always approached it. I’m giving everything to this team and to the city, and hopefully we can do great things together.”