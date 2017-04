As the N.B.A.’s trade deadline approached in mid-February, Carmelo Anthony heard the same rumors that everyone else did. He knew he had been shopped around by the Knicks, and that after several months of a public dispute with Phil Jackson, the team president, his future with the organization was murky. Anthony, the Knicks’ star, began to ponder his next steps. “There was a point in time,” he said on Wednesday, “when I didn’t think I would be back here.”