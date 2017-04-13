David Baumann: Exclusive: Just heard from Grant Hill on whether he’d like consideration for any @OrlandoMagic front office vacancy… #Magic. “I’m not sure where that rumor came from, but NO, I’m not interested. I thoroughly enjoy my ownership role as Vice-Chairman of the Atlanta Hawks. Grant Hill That keeps me plenty busy”
April 13, 2017 | 11:59 am EDT Update
The Heat, once it purges Chris Bosh’s salary from its cap in the next couple of months, could have $39.5 million in cap space this summer, enough to sign a max player but not leaving much room for much else significant.
Marc Gasol: “Stats are killing basketball. This is a very subjective game, a lot of things happen that you can’t measure with stats. Very different details matter. The way I see basketball, the most important things don’t show up in statistics.”
As it turned out, he had his Derek Jeter moment. Five-time champion, bottom of the ninth at Yankee Stadium, and drives a hard base hit into right-field to score the winning run. That Jeter finish felt so much like the Kobe Bryant ending: A long, arduous tour around the league, and the same deep-seated fears at the end. Can I rise up one more time? Can I deliver the drama? Can I make them remember the game, the performance – not just the ceremony? Here it was past midnight, and I walked up to Kobe Bryant and simply said, “You found an ending to your story, didn’t you?” “Go f—in’ figure, huh?” Kobe Bryant responded to me with a look of pure astonishment. He stared with a stone seriousness for a moment, and then dissolved into laughter and asked me: “Seriously, what the f— happened tonight, man?”
Yes, Bryant had to shoot 50 times to reach 60 points. No one seemed to mind. And yes, he was exhausted, breathing so hard that his teammates wondered if he could keep going, if passing him the ball over and over, setting screens upon screens, would wipe him out before the fourth quarter. Only, he became stronger in the fourth quarter. He made big shots, including two immense 3-pointers to complete an improbable 101-96 comeback victory over the Jazz. An hour later, Bryant stood on the court with his longtime agent, Rob Pelinka, and told him about that 3-pointer with 30 seconds left that secured the victory. No legs, Rob. Nothing left. “Shot it with my arms,” Bryant said.
FOX Sports Florida: Erik Spoelstra struggles to find the words as he reflects on the journey the 2016-17 @MiamiHeat made and the growth they showed. #HeatNation