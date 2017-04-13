David Baumann: As I said this AM, Grant Hill told me, “No, I’m not interested. I thoroughly enjoy my ownership role as Vice-Chairman of the Atlanta Hawks. – RT: Marc Stein: Orlando has interest in Grant Hill as its new face of basketball ops, but league sources say Hill has no plans to leave Atlanta ownership.
April 13, 2017 | 1:32 pm EDT Update
Jeff Zillgitt: Well, this indicates Miles Bridges is returning to Michigan State for his sophomore season. One high-profile NBA agent told me he’s staying. – RT: Miles Bridges: 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Kn8niodxOy