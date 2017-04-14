Chris Vivlamore: Dwight Howard on playoffs: 'This is mo…
Chris Vivlamore: Dwight Howard on playoffs: ‘This is money time.’
April 14, 2017 | 4:53 pm EDT Update
Is this it for Sanders’ comeback attempt? The Cavs aren’t closing the door completely. “We’re not signing off from the Larry Experience,” Griffin said. “We like Larry, so yeah, absolutely if it worked out and he was in game shape we would certainly entertain that.”
“I think it was pretty clear Larry was really far away in ways that we didn’t think that he was really far away,” Cavs general manager David Griffin said Wednesday before Cleveland played its regular season finale against the Toronto Raptors.
“He didn’t have an ‘incident,’” Griffin said. “He didn’t have any kind of a setback relative to any of the demons he had or any of those things. He’s an NBA player. He’s kind of flaky. So sometimes you’re late. You’re this. You’re that. None of those things were incidents.”
Brett Dawson: The Thunder has recalled Josh Huestis, who played for the Blue in last night’s playoff win at Rio Grande Valley.
How do you feel about your chance to win Defensive Player of the Year? Rudy Gobert: Obviously it’s a great award. I would love to win it. At the same time, it’s not my vote. It’s a media vote, and it’s not really in my hands. I just hope the guy who’s been the most impactful defender this year is going to win it. If it’s fair, I’m going to be happy for whoever it is.
Gobert: There’s a lot of factors. I think guys like Draymond Green have had a tremendous season. I see a lot of guys like [Andre] Roberson who have had a fantastic defensive season, Patrick Beverley, Kawhi [Leonard], one of the best two-way players in the game. We all do it differently but impact the game defensively in a great way for our team.
Gobert: Draymond is great at guarding multiple positions and switching, but for myself, I impact people that I’m not guarding. You know? When I’m out there and one of the guards has the ball, I’m not the primary defender, but he knows that if he drives, I’m going to be there. So he’s not going to play the same way. That’s the way I think the rim protector impacts the game.