“Millsap is an All-Star. But honestly, in my opinion, Keef is better than him,” Oubre said. “I tell him that every day. Obviously, people respect Millsap. I respect Millsap to the fullest, but we have one of the best power forwards in the game of basketball right now with this team. He goes out and shows that every day.”
April 16, 2017 | 7:31 pm EDT Update
Chris Haynes: Kevin Durant was experiencing cramps in his calf, league sources told ESPN. He received treatment after the game and is fine going forward.
Adam Lauridsen: Draymond: “At some point, we knew that we had to make a defensive stand. It started there at the beginning of the fourth quarter.”