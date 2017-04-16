USA Today Sports

"Millsap is an All-Star. But honestly, in my opinion, K…

1 hour ago via CSNMidAtlantic
“Millsap is an All-Star. But honestly, in my opinion, Keef is better than him,” Oubre said. “I tell him that every day. Obviously, people respect Millsap. I respect Millsap to the fullest, but we have one of the best power forwards in the game of basketball right now with this team. He goes out and shows that every day.”

Uncategorized

, , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 16, 2017 | 7:31 pm EDT Update
Home