“I’ve just got to be more aggressive,” Millsap said. “I can’t let nobody come out and just push me around. (Morris) was more physical than me tonight, and if that’s how we’re going to play, that’s how we’re going to play. I’ve got to do a better job at that.”
April 16, 2017 | 7:31 pm EDT Update
Chris Haynes: Kevin Durant was experiencing cramps in his calf, league sources told ESPN. He received treatment after the game and is fine going forward.
Adam Lauridsen: Draymond: “At some point, we knew that we had to make a defensive stand. It started there at the beginning of the fourth quarter.”