Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap wasn’t a fan of th…
Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap wasn’t a fan of the Washington Wizards’ physicality during Game 1 on Sunday. “The difference in the game is we were playing basketball and they were playing MMA,” said Millsap, who finished with 19 points and just two rebounds in the 114-107 loss.
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
April 16, 2017 | 7:31 pm EDT Update
Chris Haynes: Kevin Durant was experiencing cramps in his calf, league sources told ESPN. He received treatment after the game and is fine going forward.
Adam Lauridsen: Draymond: “At some point, we knew that we had to make a defensive stand. It started there at the beginning of the fourth quarter.”