So was Sunday’s matinee similar to MMA? “No, it wasn’t even close to MMA,” Gortat said. “Like I said, I’m not going to get into what [Millsap] said. I truly don’t pay attention to what they say, I truly don’t pay attention to what the media say, I truly don’t pay attention to what my friends and my mom and my dad say, because they have no idea about basketball. “
So was Sunday’s matinee similar to MMA? “No, it was…
April 17, 2017 | 5:16 pm EDT Update
Now that he’s had a night to think about Game 1, his biggest takeaway is that Atlanta needs to make sure they don’t let the Wizards’ instigating style to affect them. “They’re going to say some things to try to get under our skin and take us out of our game, but we’re not going to fall for it,” Millsap said after Hawks practice Monday on the campus of Georgetown University.
“I’m not going to turn it into a personal battle between me and [Wizards forward Markieff] Morris. That’s what he wants me to do, take all of the focus off the team and put it on him. I’m not going to do that. I’ve been in the league too long. It’s about the team,” he said.
Millsap was asked on several occasions about Morris and his matchup against him. Each time he directed the conversation towards John Wall and Bradley Beal, saying they were the most important players for the Hawks to contain. “We’re fine with [Morris and Marcin Gortat] scoring. Somebody’s gotta score. We don’t want John Wall and Bradley Beal getting hot. I think if we can cut that out, we’ll be alright,” he said.
“I don’t see anything out of the ordinary,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said on Monday. “I’ve been in many, many playoff games [that] were much more physical than that. Not saying that both teams didn’t play hard, it’s just different times. Different times.”
Despite starting at small forward for the for much of the second half of the season, Sefolosha is currently out of the Hawks’ lineup and playing rotation for the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series with the Wizards.
“Yes I am,” Sefolosha told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution when asked if he was 100 percent healthy after the team practice Monday on the campus of Georgetown University.
Charles F. Gardner: Serge Ibaka said if Game 2 had to be played Monday, he might not have been able to go due to ankle sprain. But he thinks he can play Tues.