USA Today Sports

So was Sunday’s matinee similar to MMA? “No, it was…

2 mins ago via Washington Post
So was Sunday’s matinee similar to MMA? “No, it wasn’t even close to MMA,” Gortat said. “Like I said, I’m not going to get into what [Millsap] said. I truly don’t pay attention to what they say, I truly don’t pay attention to what the media say, I truly don’t pay attention to what my friends and my mom and my dad say, because they have no idea about basketball. “

Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Wizards-Hawks Beef
More HoopsHype Rumors
April 17, 2017 | 5:16 pm EDT Update
Now that he’s had a night to think about Game 1, his biggest takeaway is that Atlanta needs to make sure they don’t let the Wizards’ instigating style to affect them. “They’re going to say some things to try to get under our skin and take us out of our game, but we’re not going to fall for it,” Millsap said after Hawks practice Monday on the campus of Georgetown University.
2 mins ago via CSNMidAtlantic

Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Wizards-Hawks Beef
Millsap was asked on several occasions about Morris and his matchup against him. Each time he directed the conversation towards John Wall and Bradley Beal, saying they were the most important players for the Hawks to contain. “We’re fine with [Morris and Marcin Gortat] scoring. Somebody’s gotta score. We don’t want John Wall and Bradley Beal getting hot. I think if we can cut that out, we’ll be alright,” he said.
2 mins ago via CSNMidAtlantic

Uncategorized

, , , , , ,

Home