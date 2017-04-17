Millsap was asked on several occasions about Morris and his matchup against him. Each time he directed the conversation towards John Wall and Bradley Beal, saying they were the most important players for the Hawks to contain. “We’re fine with [Morris and Marcin Gortat] scoring. Somebody’s gotta score. We don’t want John Wall and Bradley Beal getting hot. I think if we can cut that out, we’ll be alright,” he said.
