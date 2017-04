Memphis coach David Fizdale, whose “Take that for data!” rant at the officials after a Game 2 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday was was so popular it inspired a T-shirt, was fined $30,000 by the league for his comments on Wednesday. Rest assured, the 42-year-old who is in his first year as a head coach knew this was coming when he took such boisterous command of that press conference microphone. Fizdale had offered plenty of substance to go with his fiery style before his drop-the-mic moment at the end, noting how the Spurs shot 32 free throws (19 alone for Kawhi Leonard) to the Grizzlies’ 15. He complained that Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley wasn’t getting calls, in large part, because of his quiet nature (amazingly, he has never earned a technical foul). He even insinuated that there was a bias towards his team, one rooted in his rookie status.