It hasn’t happened yet in the best-of-seven playoff series, which resumes with Game 3 Thursday night in Indianapolis. Heck, it hasn’t happened in nearly a month. “The problem is he can do everything,” Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said Thursday morning, prior to the team’s shootaround session at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. “He can post up if you put smaller guys on him, he can run pick-and-roll, he can catch and shoot, he can come off pick-and-roll and shoot, he can get his own shot off iso basketball. He really doesn’t have a weakness offensively. He can also pass the ball out of double teams. It’s a tough cover and we know we have to do it by committee and not just one person. Then we have to throw a lot of bodies at him and a lot of different looks.”