Right now, the Atlanta Hawks practice in a no-frills gym inside Phillips Arena, not far from the arena’s main court. As practice facilities go, it’s outdated. No high-tech video room, hydrotherapy pools or high-end kitchen. No massage room or players’ lounge with pop-a-shot and HDTVs. Just one full-sized court. Some big-time college basketball programs have nicer practice facilities and more amenities. That’s about to change.
April 21, 2017 | 10:23 am EDT Update
The good news is that the Timberwolves will need to make only one phone call for extension dialogue with Wiggins and LaVine because they have the same representative in agent Bill Duffy. But the players have different circumstances. LaVine is recovering from right ACL surgery in mid-February, and the Timberwolves need to measure their comfort level in giving Wiggins a max-level contract.
Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov has told Russian media he’s selling a 49 percent stake in the NBA club. The Russian billionaire announced his intention to sell a minority stake in December, and now says “49 percent of the Brooklyn shares are up for sale,” in comments reported by R-Sport.
In the fall, the Hawks will move into a 90,000-square feet facility that cost nearly $50 million. But it’s more than just an NBA practice facility. The Hawks are teaming with Emory Orthopaedics and Spine Center and P3 (Peak Performance Project) to create a center that not only includes modern amenities but one that incorporates the best of sports medicine and science. The strategically-planned convergence is aimed at preventing injuries, keeping players healthier and extending careers. “We want to be the benchmark that everyone strives for when people talk about a professional sports team and an academic health-care partnership in terms of the quality of the medical care, healing and recovery and the science of injury prevention and nutrition,” said Dr. Scott Boden, director of Emory Orthopaedics and Spine Center.
“It gives us competitive distinction in the NBA,” Hawks CEO Steve Koonin said. “From a business, brand, franchise standpoint, it distinguishes us in a world that is uber-competitive. Anything you do that makes you stand out is a good thing. We couldn’t be more excited about the accomplishment.
Hodges did not mind that his letter was leaked to the media in 1991. But it made him a marked man. He remained with the Bulls and, the following year, emulated Larry Bird by becoming the only other player in NBA history to win three successive three-point contests at the all-star weekend – showcasing his skill in sinking long-range shots. Hodges won $20,000, and asked his fellow Bulls to join him in each pooling a similar amount from their vast earnings to help local communities. His team-mates avoided the invitation, saying they would need to clear it with their agents. Hodges was disappointed, because “I envisioned the Chicago Bulls making history in the most meaningful way. We also had a basketball player [Jordan] whose popularity exceeded that of the pope. If the Bulls spoke in a collective voice during the golden age of professional basketball, the world would listen.”