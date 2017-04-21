During pre-game activities of Game 4, the Atlanta Hawks will make a donation of musical instruments to the Atlanta Music Project’s newly-formed percussion program. Founded in 2010, the Atlanta Music Project provides intensive, tuition-free, music education to underserved youth right in their neighborhood and is launching a new percussion-focused program. AMP provides all students with an instrument, a teaching artist, classes and unique performance opportunities.
