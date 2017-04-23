USA Today Sports

Dennis Schroder and John Wall have done plenty of on-co…

35 mins ago via Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Dennis Schroder and John Wall have done plenty of on-court trash talking during the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series between the Hawks and Wizards. Schroder hopes there will be more civil dialog following the season. The Hawks young point guard said he has learned a lot from his All-Star Wizards counterpart and would like to continue to do so this summer. Schroder said he has approached Wall and the Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving about working out together.

Uncategorized

, , , , ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 23, 2017 | 6:45 pm EDT Update
Home