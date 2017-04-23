Dennis Schroder and John Wall have done plenty of on-court trash talking during the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series between the Hawks and Wizards. Schroder hopes there will be more civil dialog following the season. The Hawks young point guard said he has learned a lot from his All-Star Wizards counterpart and would like to continue to do so this summer. Schroder said he has approached Wall and the Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving about working out together.
Dennis Schroeder, John Wall, Kyrie Irving, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Washington Wizards