Chris Vivlamore: Wizards coach Scott Brooks said he voted for Paul Millsap as an All-Star.
April 24, 2017 | 8:04 pm EDT Update
Carlos Douglas Jr.: Rajon Rondo on possibly playing in Game 5 & beyond: “I’m just trying to get better each day. Only God knows if I’ll be back hoopin.” #Bulls
Baxter Holmes: Magic Johnson will be representing the Lakers on stage at the May 16 draft lottery. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka will rep team in the drawing room.
Serena Winters: One more thing I learned from that interview, Rob Pelinka went cage diving with Great White Sharks in Guadalupe with Kobe Bryant
Ian Begley: It’s unclear if NYK will send any staff to be with Kristaps in Latvia this summer, as they did in ’16
The Toronto Raptors’ Patrick Patterson and P.J. Tucker showed up to Saturday night’s game against the Bucks in the exact same dinosaur themed outfit. Not only are the two wearing the same $990 Saint Laurent oversized dinosaur sweater, but they also both wore black jeans and red sneakers.