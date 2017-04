In another section of his interview with the YES Network’s Nets Magazine, Sean Marks said the organization has planned for the draft and free agency for “months and months.” As part of the effort, the Nets will hold free agent camps this summer, Marks said. “It’s all good, it’s a fun, exciting time,” said the Nets GM of the off-season. “It’s not something you plan for the summer right now. We’ve been planning for months and months.”