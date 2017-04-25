USA Today Sports

Not so much Monday, when he took on a bigger role with Dennis Schroder’s three first-quarter fouls changing the tone. The Hawks went from down 27-18 to ahead 59-50 at halftime behind the spark provided by Calderon (10 points, five assists) and Kent Bazemore (16 points, seven assists) in a 111-101 victory in Game 4 to tie the series at 2. “I always think I’m going to be on the podium,” Calderon said after playing 20 minutes and making 4 of 9 shots, inlcuding two three-pointers.

Lakers president Magic Johnson jokingly made his desire to have George in a purple and gold uniform known publicly during an interview last week with late-night talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel, laughing and winking about how he was well-versed on tampering and couldn’t recruit a player under contract with another team. And one of the league’s worst-kept secrets is that the Lakers have a strong appeal for George given their proximity to his hometown of Palmdale, Calif., and his affinity for Kobe Bryant, even though George actually grew up a fan of the Clippers.
After the Portland Trail Blazers were swept by the Golden State Warriors on Monday, point guard Damian Lillard told ESPN he’s developed a newfound obsession with trying to take down the Warriors. “You have to be obsessed with that because you know that they’re so good that they’re going to be there,” Lillard said after a 128-103 loss in Game 4. “That’s who you’re going to have to get through to get to where you want to get to. That’s what it is.”
“They’re a championship team,” Lillard said. “Watching them and playing against them, it’s obvious. They’re very consistent, whether they’re up or down, they just continue to play. They continue to be who they are. They play loose. They play together. They have a great understanding of how to play the game. That’s hard to play against when you add that with the talent that they have.
“I think we’re very comfortable together and the chemistry is there,” McCollum told HoopsHype earlier this season. “We’re continuing to learn since this is just our second full season starting alongside each other. I think we still have a lot of room to grow. I’m only 25 and Damian is only 26, so we haven’t hit our prime yet in terms of mental and physical strength and being able to slow the game down more as you’re seeing from some of the stars around the league who are in the 28-to-29 age range. I think we can get better all around; you’re never a finished product. The ceiling is definitely very high.”
