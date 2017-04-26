Hardaway added that Schroder embraces the challenge of …
Hardaway added that Schroder embraces the challenge of facing one of the NBA’s top point guards in John Wall. “He’s playing against an All-Star,” said Hardaway. “He loves that challenge. He does a great job of just staying in the moment and not getting too down on himself. But when he does, he kicks into high gear. That’s very rare for some players.”
Rumor Hype Rumor visits per day for the last week
Views per day
April 26, 2017 | 11:32 am EDT Update
Rajon Rondo out for Game 5
Nick Friedell: Rondo says he will not play tonight.
KC Johnson: Hoiberg said Rondo “has a significant amount of swelling and soreness.” Hoiberg reiterates its “longshot” that he returns.
Colangelo attended Tuesday’s EuroLeague playoff game between Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz and CSKA Moscow in Vitoria, Spain. CSKA’s roster includes Serbian standout Milos Teodosic, a 6-foot-5 point guard whom ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla calls the best passer in the world. In addition to scouting talent, Colangelo will watch shooting guard Furkan Korkmaz play in the Basketball Champions League semifinals on Friday and Sunday in Tenerife, Spain. The Sixers selected Korkmaz with the 26th overall pick in the 2016 draft. The Turkish player remained in Europe because he could not get out of his contract with Anadolu Efes of the Turkish Super Basketball League.
The NBA said an investigation “is underway” into Rockets’ owner Leslie Alexander’s getting up from his courtside seat to have a few words with official Bill Kennedy in the first half. Alexander appeared to say something to Kennedy during a Thunder possession before returning to his seat.
Alexander declined to give any detail beyond he was “upset … really upset.” Rockets guard James Harden said he didn’t see his owner get up. “He did that?” a surprised Harden said after the game. “He’s the coolest guy. I would have helped him.”