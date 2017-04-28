USA Today Sports

Schroder had pushed for an opportunity anywhere but it …

1 hour ago via Yahoo! Sports
Schroder had pushed for an opportunity anywhere but it meant more that the franchise that drafted him, the one with the longest active streak of postseason appearances in the Eastern Conference, chose to place him in charge over a more established player. “I was really surprised. But it was my dream and you know, I worked hard for it,” Schroder told The Vertical. “That’s why I made it clear to everybody that’s my goal, to run a team and I’m ready for it. They trusted me, you know — my teammates, coaching staff, organization. Put the keys in my hand, for this team…I didn’t have no fear.”

Uncategorized

,

More HoopsHype Rumors
April 28, 2017 | 5:00 pm EDT Update
A reason for Bird’s departure has not been confirmed, but sources told ESPN’s Mike Wells that the plan had always been for Bird to strongly suggest to owner Herb Simon that Pritchard take over as president when Bird eventually stepped down. Bird’s preference over the years has been to have year-to-year contracts.
1 hour ago via ESPN

, , , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

Storyline: Pacers Front Office
Home