Chris Miller: Beal at halftime told me he didn’t think Bazemore was a dirty player. #WizHawks #DCFamily #NBAPlayoffs
April 28, 2017 | 10:12 pm EDT Update
Tim Bontemps: 42 points in a closeout game on the road? That’s getting it done by John Wall. Really, really impressive stuff.
Chad Ford: Layoffs end my 16 yr run covering the NBA Draft for ESPN on June 30. Will do my best to make next 60 days special for our Insider readers
David Thorpe: Friends, know this, @Henry Abbott , @Chad Ford, @Marc Stein; 3 of the finest men I’ve ever known. Elite pro’s, better people.
Mark Cuban: Wrong in every way. RT Marc Stein: Informed I’m among ESPN’s layoffs. But basketball, as they say, never stops. To readers/viewers/listeners/countless colleagues … grateful
April 28, 2017 | 9:07 pm EDT Update
Multiple sources close to Bird say he is turning over the franchise to General Manager Kevin Pritchard because Bird doesn’t have the patience, the will, to fight the battle that looms ahead, a battle where the first salvos will be fired by someone else.