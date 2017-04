For his part, Wade did not want to get into specifics regarding his decision after the game. “I have a lot of time,” Wade said. “I’m far away from that now; just got through this, 14th NBA season. It’s, for me, identified with championships. If I’m not winning a championship I’m never satisfied from that standpoint, but you take things out of it, you go back and look at the season and see what you could have done better individually. You put that [in the head] and go from there, so that’s what I will look at. I am not worried about my future because I know it’s basketball; I’m not really concerned with it now.”