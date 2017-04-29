Fox Sports Hawks: Dennis Schröder says he’ll work hard in the offseason & hopes to make it further in the Playoffs next season … “with Paul” #TrueToAtlanta
April 29, 2017 | 7:02 am EDT Update
Whether in free agency two summers from now or via trade before then, the four-time All-Star is still hell-bent on joining the Los Angeles Lakers. Maybe now more than ever.
Bird, according to sources, was unwilling to trade George before the NBA’s trade deadline in February. With Bird no longer making the Pacers’ top basketball decisions, a trade to ensure the Pacers receive compensation for George could become more of a possibility this summer. If George doesn’t make one of the All-NBA teams, he could re-sign with the Pacers for approximately $180 million over five years. In either case, he can sign with another team for four years and about $130 million.
Paul Millsap, who can and likely will opt out of his contract, will take some time before deciding his future. “It’s been great,” Millsap told reporters of his four seasons in Atlanta. “I am looking to expand this and see where this team and franchise can go. These last four years have been great. Can’t ask for nothing more. Now I will take some time, relax and see what happens.”
For his part, Wade did not want to get into specifics regarding his decision after the game. “I have a lot of time,” Wade said. “I’m far away from that now; just got through this, 14th NBA season. It’s, for me, identified with championships. If I’m not winning a championship I’m never satisfied from that standpoint, but you take things out of it, you go back and look at the season and see what you could have done better individually. You put that [in the head] and go from there, so that’s what I will look at. I am not worried about my future because I know it’s basketball; I’m not really concerned with it now.”
In the process, Butler also acknowledged that he would like for Rajon Rondo’s team option to be picked up this summer. “Of course,” Butler said. “He’s been huge for us this year, man.”