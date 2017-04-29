USA Today Sports

Paul Millsap, who can and likely will opt out of his co…

39 mins ago via ESPN
Paul Millsap, who can and likely will opt out of his contract, will take some time before deciding his future. “It’s been great,” Millsap told reporters of his four seasons in Atlanta. “I am looking to expand this and see where this team and franchise can go. These last four years have been great. Can’t ask for nothing more. Now I will take some time, relax and see what happens.”

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Paul Millsap Free Agency
More HoopsHype Rumors
April 29, 2017 | 7:02 am EDT Update
Bird, according to sources, was unwilling to trade George before the NBA’s trade deadline in February. With Bird no longer making the Pacers’ top basketball decisions, a trade to ensure the Pacers receive compensation for George could become more of a possibility this summer. If George doesn’t make one of the All-NBA teams, he could re-sign with the Pacers for approximately $180 million over five years. In either case, he can sign with another team for four years and about $130 million.
39 mins ago via Indianapolis Star

, , , Uncategorized

, , , ,

For his part, Wade did not want to get into specifics regarding his decision after the game. “I have a lot of time,” Wade said. “I’m far away from that now; just got through this, 14th NBA season. It’s, for me, identified with championships. If I’m not winning a championship I’m never satisfied from that standpoint, but you take things out of it, you go back and look at the season and see what you could have done better individually. You put that [in the head] and go from there, so that’s what I will look at. I am not worried about my future because I know it’s basketball; I’m not really concerned with it now.”
39 mins ago via ESPN

, Uncategorized

, ,

Home