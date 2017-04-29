Chris Vivlamore: Bud on offseason priorities: 1. Continued development of Schroder, Prince. 2. Keeping Millsap and Hardaway Jr. 3. Offensive improvement
Love says the addition of Serge Ibaka changes things for Toronto. “Just a different dynamic,” Love said of Ibaka, who was acquired from the Orlando Magic in February. “Definitely shooters with both him and [Patrick] Patterson out there. He brings a ton of energy. Played really well in round one, so he just gives them a whole different look and a guy who has a ton of playoff experience coming from Oklahoma City.”
“Adds a veteran, for one, a guy that has experience. Finals experience as well,” James said this week when asked about Ibaka. “And also a guy who can stretch the floor and create, also protect the rim at times. It definitely helped them out, was a good piece for them.”
The Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards have developed into one of the NBA’s most unexpected rivalries in recent seasons after a series of flare-ups between the two teams. As the teams prepare to meet in the Eastern Conference semifinals, Celtics players downplayed the notion of bad blood on the eve of Game 1 but acknowledged the possibilities for tempers to flare again.
“I think it’s just two teams playing hard and there’s a lot of guys on their end that play hard, play nasty, play feisty, and I think we have some guys like that,” said Jae Crowder, who’s been a featured player in many of the Wizards incidents over the past two seasons. “Two teams like that come together, you have little situations and encounters but I think it’s just two teams playing hard.”
Celtics guard Marcus Smart, who has had run-ins with both John Wall and Bradley Beal, said players can’t let emotions take over the series. “[Controlling emotions is] huge. It’s huge,” said Smart. “Everybody’s vital to the team, so we can’t afford to lose anybody.”
KC Johnson: Per Bulls PR, Rajon Rondo rescheduled his player exit meeting because of a family situation and will meet with management at later date.