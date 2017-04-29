USA Today Sports

Love says the addition of Serge Ibaka changes things for Toronto. “Just a different dynamic,” Love said of Ibaka, who was acquired from the Orlando Magic in February. “Definitely shooters with both him and [Patrick] Patterson out there. He brings a ton of energy. Played really well in round one, so he just gives them a whole different look and a guy who has a ton of playoff experience coming from Oklahoma City.”
