“I’m definitely recruiting Millsap to come back,” Bazemore said. “With the way the cap is this summer is probably smart for him to (opt out) and sign something long-term somewhere. That’s the business.”
April 29, 2017 | 6:37 pm EDT Update
Paul Millsap will opt out of the final year of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Well, he almost said it. “I think we all know the answer to do that,” Millsap said when asked directly about his intention. He later added, “Eventually I probably will opt out, yes. But I want to be here. I think talks have been pretty good so we’ll see what happens.”
“You always want to hope for the best,” Budenholzer said. “Without a doubt what is best for us is to keep Paul. We’ve got to do everything we can to make that happen. I think that is our intention. Free agency is not an easy thing for the player or for the organization. There are a lot of things that go into it. We are incredibly optimistic and incredibly committed to Paul.”
Kevin Durant is expected to be a full go after missing two games and being limited to 20 minutes in Game 4 last round because of a strained left calf.
There is no update on the status of coach Steve Kerr, who missed the final two games of the first round because of complications from two back surgeries. Kerr talks daily with interim coach Mike Brown and took part in coaching meetings Friday but was not at practice on Saturday.
The Golden State Warriors hope to get injured reserves Shaun Livingston and Matt Barnes back from injuries for the second round of the playoffs after getting more than a week off between series. The Warriors said Saturday that Barnes has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday night’s Game 1 and Livingston remains questionable but is hopeful he will be ready to return.
Chris Miller: Scott Brooks says Ian Mahinmi is ruled OUT for Game one vs. @Celtics #DCFamily #WizCeltics #nbaplayoffs
Jeff Goodman: As of now, Markelle Fultz plans on attending the draft combine in Chicago, source told ESPN. Likely just do a couple interviews if he goes.