The Hawks held a pre-draft workout on Saturday morning with Aaron Holiday, Kyle Kuzma, Jaylen Adams and Angel Delgado, according to a person familiar with situation. All four are early-entry candidates.
The Hawks held a pre-draft workout on Saturday morning …
April 29, 2017 | 10:01 pm EDT Update
Howard is not happy. The day after the Hawks were drop-kicked into the off-season by Washington, he used the word “pissed” three times to describe his feelings about the way both his and the team’s the season ended. “It was very difficult,” Howard said Saturday. “I want to play. I want to be out on the floor. I want to make a difference. I want to make an impact and I can’t do that on the bench.”
He denied suggestions that match-ups should have anything to do with his reduced time. He denied season-long suspicions that he struggles in the Hawks’ ball-movement, pick-and-roll offense. Physically, he said he feels “amazing.” Mentally, that’s another story.
Josh Lewenberg: Scola turns 37 tomorrow & told us he’s likely done in the NBA. The roles out there aren’t appealing, doesn’t want to keep moving his family
J. Michael Falgoust: Wall on Horford: “It wouldve been great to have him on our team… We competing w/him now so all that texting is out the window” #WizCeltics
J. Michael Falgoust: Wall: “People want to call it a rivalry or whatever they want but its not. Its the 1st time we’ve played them in the playoffs” #WizCeltics
J. Michael Falgoust: Beal on Avery Bradley: “He plays the game the right way. He changes up his schemes esp on defense. Hes a pest” #WizCeltics #WASatBOS