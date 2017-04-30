The Hawks’ win totals have slipped two straight years. The team could enter free-fall mode if unable to re-sign Millsap. The power forward, who averaged 18.1 points and 7.7 rebounds, was the top producer on a roster that received disappointing returns from $70 million investments in Dwight Howard and Kent Bazemore. Millsap said he wants to stay with the Hawks. “I want to be here,” Millsap said. “I think talks have been pretty good. … It’s something me, my agent and my family have got to sit down and talk about.”
The Hawks' win totals have slipped two straight years. …
April 30, 2017 | 8:04 am EDT Update
Budenholzer to meet with Howard after benching
Budenholzer said he planned to meet with Howard “within a week or two” to discuss the center’s concerns about his diminished role in the playoffs.
Howard did not play in the fourth quarter of the Hawks’ 115-99 Game 6 loss to Washington on Friday night. It was the second time in six playoff games the center did not play in the fourth quarter. One day later, it was clear Howard was still upset. “It was very difficult. I want to play,” Howard said Saturday. “I want to be on the floor. I want to make an impact. You can’t do it on the bench.”
Budenholzer acknowledged keeping Howard on the floor can be a challenge. The coach said the Hawks had to “play faster and more spread” when trying to make up a deficit against the Wizards. “The league with all the 3-point shooting and all the bigs shooting 3s is definitely a challenge for us and a challenge for Dwight,” Budenholzer said.
But, just because World Peace is adding books to this summer’s offseason regimen, don’t think he’s giving up on his dream to play 20 years in the NBA. “I’ve got two more years and I’m going to be 20 years, a professional basketball player,” Peace said about his plan to continue playing in the NBA. “This year I was more mentoring, but obviously, if I would have played I would really have had Staples Center rocking more! I still feel like I can bring something to the table, whether it’s mentoring or whether it’s playing, I’m open to either.”
And, what if a team reaches out to him with an assistant role or player development role, from the bench? “Right now, I’m only playing. I’m not ready to coach or players development, that’s later.”
Looking back, Williams said, the challenge of joining an established title team was more difficult than he envisioned. “It was an adjustment,” he said. “Any time you go to another team in the middle of the season it’s going to be an adjustment. Add to it it’s the defending champs, a lot of pressure and, you know, it was a different situation for me than I had ever been in in my career. Coming off the bench, playing short minutes, trying to figure out how to stay confident and be aggressive sometimes when you don’t have the ball in your hands. “I feel like I’ve had a little bit over two months now and I’ve adjusted and figured things out.”
The injury kept Gobert out of the final minutes of the Game 6 setback, which evened this entertaining first-round series at three wins apiece. “It’s OK. It’s a sprained ankle, nothing broken,” Gobert said after soaking his foot in ice water late Friday night. “I tried to play through it, but it was a little too much. It should be better Sunday.”