Looking back, Williams said, the challenge of joining an established title team was more difficult than he envisioned. “It was an adjustment,” he said. “Any time you go to another team in the middle of the season it’s going to be an adjustment. Add to it it’s the defending champs, a lot of pressure and, you know, it was a different situation for me than I had ever been in in my career. Coming off the bench, playing short minutes, trying to figure out how to stay confident and be aggressive sometimes when you don’t have the ball in your hands. “I feel like I’ve had a little bit over two months now and I’ve adjusted and figured things out.”