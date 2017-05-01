Dwight Howard shots per game through the year. (Largely ignored in the playoffs).
Dwight Howard shots per game through the year. (Largely…
May 1, 2017 | 7:26 am EDT Update
Sources inside and outside the organization have told The Times that the Clippers hope to re-sign Paul for the maximum deal. The sources requested anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation.
The Clippers and Griffin hope to work out a maximum deal, according to NBA officials who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Reserve center Marreese Speights is expected to opt out of his deal that would pay him $1.4 million next season. He has to inform the Clippers by June 22 of his decision.
Reserve guard Raymond Felton will become an unrestricted free agent and also is expected to seek a mid-level deal, meaning he would also leave the Clippers.