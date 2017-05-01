“I want to be here, point blank,” Hardaway said. “They brought me here because they believed in me and believed in what I’m capable of doing. I’m thankful for it. … As of now, I’m still here. This is my team. I’m an Atlanta Hawk still. There is no other team right now. My mind and my focus is with the Atlanta Hawks.”
May 1, 2017 | 2:40 pm EDT Update
Woj to begin working for ESPN at the NBA draft?
Last week, ESPN cut some of its reporters and on-air personnel. But the sports programmer is also hiring: It has finalized a deal to hire Adrian Wojnarowski, Yahoo’s star NBA reporter. Sources familiar with ESPN’s plan say Wojnarowski will begin working for ESPN in time to cover the June 22 NBA draft. I’m told the network also intends to bring aboard some of the staff of The Vertical, the NBA site Wojnarowski launched for Yahoo 2016.
However, there will likely be a list of suitors for the restricted free agent this summer. The Hawks must decide whether to match an offer sheet from another team. “That’s why I have an agent to do all the talk with the organization here and see what best fits for me,” Hardaway said during his exit interview last week. “I love it here. Atlanta brought me here and it really felt like I was starting all over as a rookie when I got here. They made me go through some tough times. They made me mature as a person on and off the court. And made me appreciate the game a whole lot more when I first came in the league. That’s what I’m thankful for.”
Marc D’Amico: Isaiah Thomas did not practice today. “He’s still in the dentist’s chair,” says Brad Stevens.
Sean Deveney: Otto Porter told me he didn’t feel it when he knocked out Isaiah Thomas’ tooth. “I saw him smile and I was like, ‘Yo, missing a tooth!'”
“San Antonio is always a big, big problem,” D’Antoni said. “They’ve been a big hurdle for the last 20 years, so I get another shot at it.” D’Antoni agreed with a reporter who asked him if being at the AT&T Center felt like he was “returning to the scene of crime.” “There are a lot of places I don’t go near, like next to the scorer’s table,” D’Antoni said. “There are some bad memories here.”