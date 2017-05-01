However, there will likely be a list of suitors for the restricted free agent this summer. The Hawks must decide whether to match an offer sheet from another team. “That’s why I have an agent to do all the talk with the organization here and see what best fits for me,” Hardaway said during his exit interview last week. “I love it here. Atlanta brought me here and it really felt like I was starting all over as a rookie when I got here. They made me go through some tough times. They made me mature as a person on and off the court. And made me appreciate the game a whole lot more when I first came in the league. That’s what I’m thankful for.”
Free Agency, Uncategorized