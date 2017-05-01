Q. What are your thoughts about becoming an unrestricted free agent because this is new territory for you? Mike Muscala. It’s new territory. I’m going to take some time to decompress after the season. You are very emotionally involved. It’s a long season. There were ups and downs along the way. Take some time and take it day by day from there. Q. Would you like it if it worked out to remain here? Mike Muscala. Absolutely. Obviously, this is where I was drafted. Atlanta is a special place for me. I feel like the organization is headed in the right direction with the ownership and the coaching staff, practice facility. I’ve loved my time here. It’s sure a lot warmer than where I’m from in Minnesota. That doesn’t hurt either.
May 1, 2017 | 3:48 pm EDT Update
Jonathan Feigen: Rockets center Chinanu Onuaku suspended for two games for pushing an official in the final NBA D-League game. Onuaku will be out vs. Spurs.
Anthony Slater: No firm Steve Kerr update, but this much is clear: Mike Brown will coach Game 1 vs Jazz and likely beyond.
The answer is about as nuanced as Presti’s personality. Continuity is not binary. Teams can promote it within the core while still making changes on the margins. That’s what the Thunder plan to do this summer, though Presti will be his usual measured self in taking such an approach. “Being urgent is less important than being accurate,” he said. “There’s not a lot of reward for enthusiasm and recklessness.”
This was the third-youngest team in OKC franchise history, older than only the 2009 and 2010 squads. Presti will be quick to point that out whenever given the opportunity. And given the financial position the Thunder find themselves in, run up over the cap and not overloading with inherent flexibility, it’s the exact reason why he believes improvement within the core is most likely to come internally, not from the outside. “Those guys have gotten better every single season they have been in the league,” Presti said. “I really don’t have a concern that they will continue to, but there’s no question, Victor, Steven, those guys have to get better for us to continue to get where we want to go, and I think they are going to work to get to that point.”
Which do they prefer: The nightlife of Salt Lake City, or Los Angeles? “No comparison. There’s no such thing, man,” Warriors’ forward Matt Barnes told ESPN. “There’s no nightlife in Utah. Obviously as players, you want to be able to have a little bit of a nightlife, but the main focus is winning games. Me personally, I want to get out there because I want to beat the Clippers. That’s my former team and my kids are out there. But as far as nightlife, there’s no comparison to nightlife in Utah and L.A.”
“The challenges in L.A. are obvious,” Iguodala said. “Before you know it, it’s 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning and you didn’t even realize it was that late because there’s so much to do. You can do whatever. It doesn’t even have to be anything that exerts energy as far as body movement, but mentally you can exert energy because you’re interacting with different people. You’re out, and then that could lead to trouble.”
“The problem with Utah is that you’re just sitting there and your mind is like dead, because in L.A., you still got energy for the game,” Andre Iguodala said. “Because you’re in L.A., you’re like, ‘Man, this is just the vibe in L.A.’ but in Utah, it can kind of lull you to sleep. And then you’ve slept too long or I’m bored out of my mind and now you got to try to pump yourself up for the game. You know you’re in the playoffs and you’re supposed to be pumped anyway, but the vibe is just like, ‘Man, let’s just get out of here.'” “I’m sure it’s probably clubs, but I’ve never been to one in Utah,” Kevin Durant told ESPN. “It’s a few restaurants close to the hotel, but you’re not scattered out. L.A. is just bigger. That’s the only difference. But preparation wise, my approach is the same as in any other city.”