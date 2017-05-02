Kevin Arnovitz: A poll of 8 NBA front office execs h…
May 2, 2017 | 1:44 pm EDT Update
“I think picking up Lance late in the year made us a better team, got us into the playoffs,” Pritchard said. “Lance’s energy, and having two unique athletic wings in this business is a luxury, and I think we can build on that. “We all know Lance is crazy. But Larry and I talked about it a lot. We knew him coming in could go a lot of different ways. He was so appreciative to be back in a place where he had success. I think everybody felt the lightning bolt that came back into the arena when he stepped on the court. As he gets more healthy, as he gets better in shape, we’re going to ask more of him.”
“I don’t believe in tearing it down, because then you can tear down your culture,” Pritchard said. “You can’t teach guys how to win. Some teams are out of the playoffs seven, eight, nine years. We don’t do that.”
“I think he’s going to be able to play both positions (power forward and center), and he can play with his back to the basket,” a Pacific Division college personnel man said of Markkanen. “And he can face. And he can stretch. I think he’s more of a modern day 4/5, or 5/4. I look at him more as a five, just because the league isn’t as big as it used to be. Certainly, he’ll be able to play four, and most people have him as a four, and I think he probably wants to be a four. I think he’s going to be able to play both positions once he gets physically stronger.”
“Ideally, if he had gone back to school, he might be able to come in a little more ready,” a Pacific Division executive said. “I don’t know that he’s ready to contribute. People are going to draft him on his upside. He’s got some length. He doesn’t seem afraid. He’s got good hands and got some fundamentals. I think he’ll be able to, in today’s game, I think he’ll be a center. He’s a four, but in today’s game, with all these small ball lineups, (he can play center) when he fills out a little bit. I didn’t see him shoot a lot of jumpers. His game is still developing. If he has that in him, now his value probably goes up even more.”
“He’s probably smart to come out right now before he starts really getting picked apart,” a Western Conference executive said. “He’s not a special athlete or anything. I see him as a backup, coming off the bench, and he evolves into kind of a stretch four with your backup group. I don’t know if he has as much bounce as David Lee had coming out. He’s sneaky every now and then, I guess. I thought David Lee was a little more explosive.”
As for his coach, Pritchard solidly backed Nate McMillan despite criticism he received during the regular season when the Pacers almost missed the playoffs. Pritchard said the team’s struggles during McMillan’s first year as coach could be a blessing moving forward.
Even so, the setup comes with challenges that no other coach in the league has to face, according to Lue. “It’s the hardest job, by far,” Lue said on ESPN’s NBA Lockdown podcast, published this week. “It’s the hardest job. But I’ve been through a lot of tough things in my life anyway, and I just try not to listen to the outside noise — to the media and what they have to say. As long as I have the support of [Cavs general manager] David Griffin, [principal owner] Dan Gilbert, my players, the city of Cleveland, the state of Ohio, as long as I have that support, that’s all that matters.”