Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Atlanta president/coach Mi…
May 3, 2017 | 4:55 pm EDT Update
The Atlanta Hawks have parted ways with general manager Wes Wilcox, a source told ESPN. Wilcox was promoted in June 2015 from assistant general manager, where he worked alongside Danny Ferry.
Jeff Zillgitt: Hawks saying no changes have been made to front office. Doesn’t mean there won’t be either. pic.twitter.com/ODvQ8shxc5
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Hawks ownership is still discussing Wes Wilcox’s future as GM of the franchise. Decisions could come as soon as today.
May 3, 2017 | 4:53 pm EDT Update
Hawks to part ways with Wes Wilcox?
Jeff Goodman: Atlanta Hawks have parted ways with GM Wes Wilcox, sources told ESPN. Story coming. espn.com/espn/now?nowId…
Mark Berman: Sam Dekker on playing for 1st time since return from fractured left hand: “Just to be out there, get some of the jitters out, felt very good” pic.twitter.com/kjw5w61U3o