Wilcox was meeting with ownership in Los Angeles on Wed…
May 3, 2017 | 8:45 pm EDT Update
Jovan Buha: Doc Rivers was noncommittal when asked if in an ideal world bringing back Chris Paul and Blake Griffin would be the best path for LA: pic.twitter.com/dwpX72jP8q
Jovan Buha: Doc on what the Clippers’ roster needs and the team being too small on the perimeter: pic.twitter.com/Fj0aAlKx5T
Jovan Buha: Doc Rivers says the Clippers have changed as a franchise and doesn’t like when people say, “It’s the Clippers being the Clippers.”: pic.twitter.com/cvN18w0LY8