In what could turn out to be a dramatic management restructuring of the Atlanta Hawks’ front office, owner Tony Ressler is seriously discussing with president and coach Mike Budenholzer the possibility of Budenholzer relinquishing his management title, league sources told The Vertical.

Storyline: Hawks Front Office
May 3, 2017 | 8:45 pm EDT Update
