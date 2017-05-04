Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Atlanta coach Mike Budenho…
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer will relinquish president’s duties, GM Wes Wilcox will remain in a high-ranking front office role.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: In management restructuring, Atlanta will start search for new head of basketball operations with Budenholzer and Wilcox staying.
Adrian Wojnarowski: Sources: Budenholzer’s been willing to drop president’s title, without losing strong voice in player personnel — which is what’s happening.
Mark Murphy: Beal & Wall make their case for more calls. Beal: ““I get held up coming off every screen. Coming off a pick-and-roll, I get held.”
May 4, 2017 | 4:53 pm EDT Update
Last summer Sergio Rodriguez returned to the NBA and the experience was good enough to make him want to stay there, at least for the foreseeable future.