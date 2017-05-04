Majority owner Tony Ressler is starting a search to hire a new executive at the top of the Hawks masthead. Minority owner Grant Hill will be a significant part of the search process too, but Hill has yet to show any inclination to take on full-time basketball operations duties, league sources told The Vertical.
May 4, 2017 | 7:13 pm EDT Update
General manager John Hammond said Thursday the Bucks plan to have Snell on the roster next season. Milwaukee can match any offer sheet signed by Snell, who averaged 8.5 points per game, shot 40.6 percent on 3-point attempts and provided Milwaukee with a strong wing defender.
”He’s an outstanding guy and a guy we want to have as part of our team moving forward,” Hammond said. ”He’s about the right things. I think Tony wants to be here. We’re hoping to bring him back. We’re planning on him being with us next season.”
Ben Standig: Celtics going back to Gerald Green in the starting lineup. Went with Amir Johnson in G2.
Jabari Parker, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee for the second time in three years Feb. 8, was working out at the Cousins Center on Thursday. Hammond said Parker’s progress has been ”amazing” and the medical staff is aiming for next year’s All-Star break as a potential return.