In a restructuring of the front office, the Atlanta Hawks are beginning a search for a new president of basketball operations/general manager to oversee the franchise, league sources told The Vertical. Coach Mike Budenholzer will relinquish his president of basketball operations duties, and GM Wes Wilcox will transition into another significant front-office position, league sources told The Vertical.
In a restructuring of the front office, the Atlanta Haw…
May 4, 2017 | 7:13 pm EDT Update
General manager John Hammond said Thursday the Bucks plan to have Snell on the roster next season. Milwaukee can match any offer sheet signed by Snell, who averaged 8.5 points per game, shot 40.6 percent on 3-point attempts and provided Milwaukee with a strong wing defender.
”He’s an outstanding guy and a guy we want to have as part of our team moving forward,” Hammond said. ”He’s about the right things. I think Tony wants to be here. We’re hoping to bring him back. We’re planning on him being with us next season.”
Ben Standig: Celtics going back to Gerald Green in the starting lineup. Went with Amir Johnson in G2.
Jabari Parker, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee for the second time in three years Feb. 8, was working out at the Cousins Center on Thursday. Hammond said Parker’s progress has been ”amazing” and the medical staff is aiming for next year’s All-Star break as a potential return.