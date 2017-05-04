USA Today Sports

In a restructuring of the front office, the Atlanta Hawks are beginning a search for a new president of basketball operations/general manager to oversee the franchise, league sources told The Vertical. Coach Mike Budenholzer will relinquish his president of basketball operations duties, and GM Wes Wilcox will transition into another significant front-office position, league sources told The Vertical.

Storyline: Hawks Front Office
May 4, 2017 | 7:13 pm EDT Update
