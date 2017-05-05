USA Today Sports

Chris Vivlamore: Hawks owner Tony Ressler confirms to A…

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 5, 2017 | 11:55 am EDT Update
And this also shouldn’t be glossed over: Erik Spoelstra and this coaching staff, as much as ever this season, have become another reason for players to want to come here – along with the other well-documented pluses: Pat Riley’s iconic status and father-figure mentorship of players; the high regard leaguewide for owner Micky Arison; the training staff, the weather and no state income tax.
34 mins ago via Miami Herald

, , , Uncategorized

, , ,

Home