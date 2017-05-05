Marc Stein: League sources say Joe Dumars and David Griffin are expected to emerge as candidates in the Hawks’ search for a new lead front-office voice
Marc Stein: Dumars, of course, played alongside Hawks minority owner Grant Hill in Detroit; Griffin was a Suns executive when Hill arrived in Phoenix
Steve Kerr did not travel with the Warriors to Salt Lake City and will not coach in Games 3 or 4 as he continues to seek medical solutions for the ailments stemming from back surgery gone wrong a couple summers ago.
May 5, 2017 | 2:19 pm EDT Update
Mark Murphy: Danny Ainge: “Isaiah does not have a broken jaw.” Said IT had temporary bridge repaired last night. Will need permanent bridge after season.
Adam Himmelsbach: Brooks on Isaiah: “It’s a win anytime he doesn’t shoot the ball. He’s an MVP-type player…I enjoyed watching him….vs Chicago.”
Adam Himmelsbach: Oubre: “it was just recurring events. I’ve been hit in the head multiple times by the same person.” Says he’s confronted Olynyk about it b4
Tim MacMahon: Ryan Anderson: “We’re not worried about James [Harden]. Obviously James is the best scorer in the league. He’s going to be great.”