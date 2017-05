But after averaging a career-high 10.5 points and shattering his personal-best with 149 threes, Ellington hopes he’s found a home. “This is the place that I want to be,” Ellington said following a season in which the Heat rallied from an 11-30 start to finish at .500 and fall one game short of the playoffs . “This is the place that feels like home to me; that feels really good to me. I feel like the things that we accomplished on the court show that. So we’ll see what happens, man, but I have a good feeling.”