The Warriors were plus plus-51 when Green was on the floor, the Jazz minus-47 when Gobert was on the floor. “You’ve got the best defender in the league, and you can’t pick on him, even though he’s 6-4, 6-3 maybe,” Kevin Durant joked in a nod to Green’s zest at challenging much taller players, including Gobert at times. “But playing the center position, you still can’t pick on him. You can’t throw the ball in the post and expect to get a basket. You’re not going to go at him in pick-and-rolls. He can switch out. That’s what starts our defensive intensity. It all starts with him, and we kind of fall in line after that.”