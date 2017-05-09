USA Today Sports

Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard was pulled over for …

34 mins ago via ESPN
Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard was pulled over for speeding in the early morning hours of April 28 — the same day as the Hawks’ series-ending Game 6 loss to the Washington Wizards in the first round. Howard was going 95 mph in a 65 mph zone, prompting Dunwoody, Georgia, police to pull him over, according to the police report obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Upon questioning Howard, police learned the Hawks center was driving on a suspended registration and without insurance.

, Uncategorized

, ,

More HoopsHype Rumors
May 9, 2017 | 6:08 am EDT Update
34 mins ago via The Big Lead

Uncategorized

, , ,

Storyline: Durant-Westbrook Relationship
The Jazz fans want him back, and so they whooped and hollered Hayward’s name as he headed to the bench. They continued to chant even after the final buzzer sounded and the Jazz’s fate of being swept by the Warriors was sealed. Clearly, Jazz supporters are loyal and they hope that he will return to their squad next season. One fan even organized a crowd-funded billboard encouraging Hayward to stay in Utah as a way to “show Gordon how much he means to this city and this fan base.”
34 mins ago via Yahoo! Sports

, Uncategorized

, ,

Forward Rudy Gay has informed the Kings he still plans to opt out of the final year of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, according to league sources who would not speak on the record. Gay, an 11-year veteran looking to return to a playoff team, would be owed $14,263,566 in the last year of a three-year contract and has until June 10 to officially opt out of his deal.
34 mins ago via Sacramento Bee

, Uncategorized

, ,

Storyline: Rudy Gay Free Agency
The Warriors were plus plus-51 when Green was on the floor, the Jazz minus-47 when Gobert was on the floor. “You’ve got the best defender in the league, and you can’t pick on him, even though he’s 6-4, 6-3 maybe,” Kevin Durant joked in a nod to Green’s zest at challenging much taller players, including Gobert at times. “But playing the center position, you still can’t pick on him. You can’t throw the ball in the post and expect to get a basket. You’re not going to go at him in pick-and-rolls. He can switch out. That’s what starts our defensive intensity. It all starts with him, and we kind of fall in line after that.”
34 mins ago via CSNBayArea.com

Uncategorized

, , , ,

Home