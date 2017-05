Scott Brooks didn’t want to make waves, so the first time he heard the buzzing sound in the middle of the night, he didn’t mention it to his roommate. A few weeks later, though, he heard the noise again, a loud vibrating hum out in the darkness. By the third time, he screwed up his courage and asked his roommate what was going on. “What the [bleep] do you think it is? I’m vacuuming!” Charles Barkley told young Brooks. “I can’t sleep if the lines in the carpet aren’t straight.”