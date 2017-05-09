Chris Vivlamore: According to multiple sources, Hawks still in infancy stage of GM search. Still trying to determine attributes of desired candidate.
Jay King: “Shout out to Brandon Jennings for being one of the weakest players to talk about me.” – Paul Pierce twitter.com/KGArea21/statu…
“It is very important to play for Spain, not only for what it represents but also for the great team we have. We can’t waste the chance to win a medal” Rodriguez told EFE. “I am totally available to play for Spain at Eurobasket”.
Scott Brooks didn’t want to make waves, so the first time he heard the buzzing sound in the middle of the night, he didn’t mention it to his roommate. A few weeks later, though, he heard the noise again, a loud vibrating hum out in the darkness. By the third time, he screwed up his courage and asked his roommate what was going on. “What the [bleep] do you think it is? I’m vacuuming!” Charles Barkley told young Brooks. “I can’t sleep if the lines in the carpet aren’t straight.”
“Well, I’m a clean fanatic,” Barkley said in a phone conversation, confirming Brooks’s 30-year-old tale. “If I get up in the middle of the night and all my lines aren’t going in the same way, I always vacuum.”
“Ohhhhh lil’ fella, why don’t you hold on for a second and make sure you’re gonna make the team before you put all that money in a lease,” Barkley remembered telling Brooks. “I wasn’t 100 percent sure, but if I’m not sure if he’s gonna make the team, I didn’t want him to put all this money into getting a lease.”
“I don’t know why, but I just really liked him,” Barkley said. “I just had a connection with Scott for some reason. I’m not sure I’ve seen a guy undrafted work harder to make an NBA team or make an NBA career.”
Or the time — well, times — when Barkley handed Brooks a $100 bill and told him to run and get them some Popeyes. “Because it was right by where we practiced at, and I love Popeyes,” Barkley explained. “Just get a bunch of legs and wings, Cajun rice, red beans and rice. Just get a lot of it; we’re gonna eat it, ’cause neither one of us could cook.”