When asked about why he thought his coach would refer to him in such a manner, Calderon stepped back to reflect. “I enjoy every day,” he said. “I’m still having fun playing basketball. You just go out there and try to do your best. Some days are great. Other nights, it’s maybe not your day. It’s the other guy’s day.”
Rockets guard Pat Beverley, who played on Sunday while grieving the loss of his grandfather, Rheese Morris, returned to Chicago on Monday to be with his family. He is expected to rejoin the team in San Antonio on Tuesday to play in Game 5. “I told Pat, we got a lot of things to think about, worry about,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “He’s not one I need to worry about. He’ll be ready. He’ll be there.”
“Defensively, I feel like I’m definitely the best guard in the draft,” he said. “I’m confident in myself. For me, it’s not about offensive scoring, I want to shut the other guy down.” Editor’s note: The NBA draft combine is May 9-14, the draft lottery is May 16 and the 2017 NBA draft will be held on June 22.
CH: I understand you’re working out at The Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. What’s your main emphasis of training in preparation for your upcoming draft workouts? DF: “Every aspect of my game. Right now, I know definitely in the NBA, I’m going to have to shoot it a lot better. Other than that, working on ball handling, getting my handles tight. Guards in the league, not only guards, guys like Giannis [Antetokounmpo], they can all dribble the ball. So just trying to catch up to their skill level and just being stronger. The game has changed. Guys are so athletic and so strong, it’s going to be tough if you can’t match that physicality.”