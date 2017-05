CH: I understand you’re working out at The Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. What’s your main emphasis of training in preparation for your upcoming draft workouts? DF: “Every aspect of my game. Right now, I know definitely in the NBA, I’m going to have to shoot it a lot better. Other than that, working on ball handling, getting my handles tight. Guards in the league, not only guards, guys like Giannis [Antetokounmpo], they can all dribble the ball. So just trying to catch up to their skill level and just being stronger. The game has changed. Guys are so athletic and so strong, it’s going to be tough if you can’t match that physicality.”