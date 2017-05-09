Chris Vivlamore: Had someone mention Mitch Kupchak as possible Hawks GM candidate. Not sure if interest but ‘they would be lucky to have him.’
May 9, 2017 | 6:39 pm EDT Update
Long before Phil Jackson tried to get Carmelo Anthony to leave the Knicks, Anthony helped push Mike D’Antoni out of New York. The former Knicks coach said in a long feature in “ESPN The Magazine” that he “quit” after “Anthony said the team needed to choose between him and D’Antoni.” D’Antoni resigned as Knicks coach in March 2012.
“I just went in and quit,” D’Antoni said in the story that mentioned his struggles getting through to Anthony and Kobe Bryant and covered the rebirth he’s enjoyed with the Rockets.
Spencer Checketts: Trey Lyles: “I think Gordon (Hayward) has a few incentives to stay here. I think we will see him back here next year for sure.”
Andy Larsen: Trey Lyles: “I definitely wanted to play a lot more. You could say my rookie year was this year, not last year.”
Sources told ESPN.com that the Clippers are closing in on an announcement that would establish Agua Caliente Casino Resort — one of the club’s most prominent sponsors at the NBA level — as the title sponsor of the club’s looming D-League affiliate in a unique naming arrangement.