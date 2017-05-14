Joe Dumars: “I have a lot of respect for anybody that’s doing these jobs because I know how hard it is. I don’t have any news to announce so in terms of the Hawks, I don’t have any news to announce. I’m one of the names and we’ll see what happens.”
May 13, 2017 | 8:40 pm EDT Update
What’s up with the Atlanta Hawks rumor? Dumars, 53, didn’t add to the rumor mill on his second straight appearance on ESPN’s daily NBA talkfest, “The Jump” this week. Dumars said: “It’s an honor to be considered for any of these jobs. There’s only 30 of these jobs in the world. If I’m fortunate enough to be with the Hawks or anyone else, I look at it as a great opportunity because these are tough jobs.”
Jerry Zgoda: One takeaway from Chicago: five scouts around NBA I trust all basically shook their heads at how much talent Wolves have (& soon will have)
“I told Magic after we bumped into each other and had a little exchange, not too many kids can come into this game and win a championship like he did back in ’80,” Jackson said at the NBA Draft Combine. “They’re just not that way. They’re not that mature. Of course, he was a sophomore when he came out. It’s just really tough. The maturation level, particularly the education the game has stepped to, the amount of work it takes physically, mentally, the preparation. We don’t expect a whole lot.”
“I’m not a lottery pick, but I feel like I’m a lottery player,” Sindarius Thornwell said in describing his pitch to NBA teams. “I’m a glue guy. I can come in right away and produce on both ends of the court, but most importantly the defensive end.”
Thornwell met with at least 14 teams this past week, including San Antonio, Orlando, Miami, Brooklyn, Denver, Golden State, Milwaukee, Detroit, Portland, Atlanta and Dallas. He knew of at least one private workout scheduled with the Trail Blazers.
Thornwell attended plenty of Charlotte Hornets games growing up, but was never a fan of any one team, he said. That will change a little more than a month from now. “I like everybody and whoever drafts me, that will be my favorite team,” he joked. “I don’t really have a preference.”